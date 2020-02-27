Cottondale resident Joshua Blackman, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Feb. 25 during a traffic stop on a truck in which he was a passenger, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that the truck, southbound on U.S. 231, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. because of a crack in the windshield that obstructed the driver’s view. A warning was issued for that circumstance, and a K-9 was deployed to perform a “free air sniff” around the vehicle. The dog alerted for the presence of narcotics, officials say, and a substance that tested positive for methamphetamines was found in Blackman’s possession, officials say, adding that a cut straw containing drug residue was located immediately adjacent to his leg.
Also in close proximity to Blackman was a clear glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamines, officials report. The residue contained within the pipe also reportedly tested positive for methamphetamines.
Blackman was taken into custody and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges listed above.
