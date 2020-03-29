Cottondale-area resident Oran Long, 65, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and battery (domestic violence) following an incident Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say agency deputies responded to a call around 2:20 p.m. that day regarding a physical disturbance on Lovewood Road near Cottondale. During the course of the investigation, authorities say, officers learned that Long was walking past his neighbors’ home when he began to become aggressive toward them. Long’s brother intervened in an attempt to calm the situation, but was reportedly struck in the head by Long. Long left the scene walking eastbound on Lovewood Road, officials said.
A motorist, who was not involved in the original altercation, tried to pass by Long on the road but Long stopped the driver and advised him that he could not pass by, officials said.
When the motorist asked what was wrong, authorities said, Long allegedly struck his vehicle with a homemade walking stick, denting the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle and was subsequently struck across the left cheek with the cane, causing the stick to break.
Long then began to chase the victim with the metal portion of a tie-down ratchet, officials report, trying to hit him. With no other alternatives available to him, the victim restrained Long until help arrived to assist him. Damage to the motorist’s vehicle was estimated between $700 and $1000. Long’s brother received very minor injuries and the motorist received non-life threatening injuries.
