Cottondale woman Terra Riley, 45, was charged with driving under the influence in a Feb. 1 traffic stop on Caverns Road.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a reckless driver. The caller continued to follow the vehicle in the area of Caverns Road, while relaying information to the dispatcher, until a deputy arrived and saw the subject vehicle southbound on Caverns Road.
Official say the deputy saw the driver, later identified as Riley, failing to maintain a single lane of travel. The vehicle was then pulled over.
The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath as she talked, and that her speech was slurred. The officer also reported seeing a liquor bottle sticking out of a brown paper bag in the passenger seat, and that the bottle appeared to have been opened. Riley was asked to get out of the vehicle and officials say that, when she did so, “she was unable to walk on her own without being assisted by deputies.”
Riley was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance. A blood-alcohol level breath test yielded results showing she was nearly three times the legal limit, officials said.
