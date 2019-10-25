Cottondale resident Kimberly Crystal Lingo was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery and battery, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege that, wearing a mask and all-black clothing, she went to the Marathon gas station at 2184 U.S. 231 in Cottondale last Saturday and tried to take the keys to the story from one of the clerks there. Officials say the two struggled and that Lingo was unable to get the keys. She then allegedly left the store.
Officials say she was developed as a suspect in the case after “multiple interviews with witnesses who have provided information on the identity of the masked subject. “
Upon her arrest, she was taken to the Jackson County jail to await court action.
