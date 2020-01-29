A cracked windshield led to an encounter resulting in the arrest of 30-year-old Marianna man Fitzgerald Ameen Williams, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that, around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road, because it had a cracked windshield that obstructed the view of the driver. The driver, later identified as Williams, refused to stop, according to officials. They say that, after pulling into a driveway, Williams got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.

The Jackson Correctional Institution’s K-9 tracking team was summoned and found Williams hiding under a fallen tree, authorities said.

Officials say Williams had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, and that he was additionally charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or eluding (with lights and siren activated), and resisting an officer without violence.

