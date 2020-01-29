A cracked windshield led to an encounter resulting in the arrest of 30-year-old Marianna man Fitzgerald Ameen Williams, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that, around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road, because it had a cracked windshield that obstructed the view of the driver. The driver, later identified as Williams, refused to stop, according to officials. They say that, after pulling into a driveway, Williams got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.
The Jackson Correctional Institution’s K-9 tracking team was summoned and found Williams hiding under a fallen tree, authorities said.
Officials say Williams had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, and that he was additionally charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or eluding (with lights and siren activated), and resisting an officer without violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.