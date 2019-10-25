Death investigation

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement mobile crime lab was in Chattahoochee Thursday, assisting the Chattahoochee Police Department in that agency’s investigation of a woman’s death.

 DAPHINE PHILLIPS

The Chattahoochee Police Department, with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive around noon Eastern Time Thursday, at the Relax Inn, at 116 East Washington St. (U.S. 90), in that town. She was later declared deceased.

The woman was identified as Phyllis Kelley.

Chattahoochee Police Investigator Richard Joyner said her cause of death was unknown as of early Thursday evening and that the matter is under continued investigation.

