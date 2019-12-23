Grand Ridge resident Johnny Banks, 44, has been charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended for prior refusal, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 22, officials say, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Sand Ridge Church Road and learned on arrival that the male party allegedly involved, Banks, had left the scene. A vehicle description and potential destination was relayed, and a deputy not yet at the location encountered a vehicle meeting the description.
Authorities say the officer reported that the suspect vehicle was moving erratically, with the driver failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was made.
Officials say Banks “smelled of alcoholic beverages and appeared to be intoxicated.” “He demonstrated poor balance and slurred speech and admitted that he had been drinking,” the release continued.
Officials say he refused to submit to a breath test for the purpose of determining his blood alcohol level. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail.
