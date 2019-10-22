The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Sunday arrest of Panama City resident Cristian Ariel Lanza Lopez, 27, on a charge of driving without a license.
Officials say that on Sunday, Oct. 21, dispatchers received a call about a reckless driver on U.S. 231 and a deputy spotted a vehicle of interest. The officer caught up to it and conducted a traffic stop, reporting that he’d seen it leave the lane of travel several times.
Lopez reportedly told the deputy that they did not have a driver’s license, and a computer check verified that fact, officials report.
