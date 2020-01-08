A man who reportedly ran from a traffic stop on Tuesday was soon Tased, captured and charged with multiple alleged offenses, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.
Authorities say that an officer conducted the traffic stop on a black Dodge Ram in the AutoZone parking lot near U.S. 90 and Old U.S. Road and that the driver, Anthony Antonia Holden, 31, ran from the scene.
A deputy ran after him and a Taser was deployed, officials say. This resulted in the arrest of Holden without further incident.
Officials say Holden was searched after he was taken into custody and packaged methamphetamine was discovered. Authorities also discovered that Holden was under state probation for a previous, unrelated incident and did not possess a valid driver’s license.
The truck, from which Holden had fled, was found to contain some crack cocaine and marijuana, officials say. Holden was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on charges of violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance w/intent to sell (methamphetamine), possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), and resisting an officer without violence and a driver’s license violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.