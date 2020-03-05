A Ponce de Leon man is facing multiple charges, including distribution of methamphetamine, after attempting to evade a traffic stop Sunday, March 1, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy with the reporting agency initiated the stop on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Ponce de Leon, but the driver, later identified as 57-year-old Terry A. Nobles, refused to stop, instead continuing several miles into Ponce de Leon.
Deputies pulled in behind Nobles at his Irene Lane residence, where he reportedly ignored verbal commands to stop and proceeded to a bathroom inside the home.
After Nobles was detained, deputies saw that water had been left running in the bathroom sink, where a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance was located in the drain. Nobles at first denied ownership of the substance, but later admitted he “was just trying to make a little money,” the release stated.
Nobles, who was out on bond in relation to a 2019 methamphetamine related case, was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivering/distribution of methamphetamine, destroying/tampering with evidence, and fleeing/eluding law enforcement, officials said.
