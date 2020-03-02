A Chipley man was arrested on a DUI charge after a deputy narrowly avoided the wrong-way driver on Highway 98, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
While patrolling the area of Inlet Beach Sunday evening, a deputy with that agency was traveling west on the stretch of Highway 98 leading to Inlet Beach, when he observed headlights coming directly at him. The deputy swerved off the roadway as a gray Dodge Ram passed him going east in the westbound lanes, officials report.
Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Jackie Lee Brown, 70, of Chipley.
A search of Jackie Brown’s criminal history revealed a previous DUI on record, authorities said.
Brown reportedly performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .185/.170. He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail. He was assigned a $500 bond amount during first appearance and was released Monday morning.
