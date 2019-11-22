The lack of a functioning tail light led to a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a local man on a charge of driving under the influence, as well as a suspected drug offense, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that, on Nov. 18, a deputy pursued a vehicle traveling west on Magnolia Road at “a high rate of speed with no functioning tail light,” and pulled it over. The driver, identified as Cole Dwight Tipton, 22, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, officials reported.
Furthermore, the release advised, “the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle which led the deputy to conduct a probable cause search.” The release stated that “13.5 grams of marijuana was discovered behind the center console of the vehicle along with a set of digital scales. A test to determine Tipton’s blood alcohol content was administered which resulted in a reading of .093 percent. Tipton was placed under arrest and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He was charged with D.U.I. and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.”
