An expired tag led to a traffic stop and arrest last Friday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a deputy pulled over a Jeep that was westbound on U.S. 90 after confirming that its tag had been expired since October of last year.
The officer gave a verbal warning and then “began a consensual encounter with the driver of the vehicle who freely gave consent to search the vehicle,” the release states. During the search, a wallet was found in the area where rear passenger, 29-year-old Felecia Marie Galarza, had been seated, officials said. The wallet contained a pill. When questioned about the wallet, officials say, Galarza denied ownership.
She was asked to place the purse she was holding on the patrol car, due to being detained for further investigation, authorities report. At this time, authorities say, Galarza said she had a needle in the purse, adding that it was not hers as she was only holding it for a friend and believed it contained dope at one time. Galarza also admitted to having a pipe hidden on her person and gave to the deputy.
The pipe contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine which was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for the presence of methamphetamine, officials report. Galarza was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
