The Florida Department of Law Enforcement this week reported the arrest of 41-year-old Pensacola resident Jason Andrew Winn on 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of obscene material promotion.
Authorities with the agency said in a press release that Winn was identified as a high-volume child pornography suspect in Florida with a large number of videos and photos involving infants and toddlers being sexually abused.
The investigation began in January. Winn was arrested Wednesday morning at his home, 6111 Enterprise Drive, Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
During a search warrant, FDLE’s electronic detection K-9, Maple, identified an additional electronic storage device that also contained child pornography, officials report. Computer forensics examinations continue on a number of electronic devices agents say they believe belong to Winn. Additional charges are expected.
Winn was booked into the Escambia County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.
