The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Jackson County Thursday night.
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Friday reported that around 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31, a JCSO deputy saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign off South Street, inside the Marianna city limits.
According to a statement from the agency, the deputy made several attempts to get the driver to stop the vehicle, to no avail. The driver allegedly refused to stop “and fled while driving erratically in an apparent attempt to flee the deputy.”
Several deputies joined the pursuit, which ended in the Bascom community. Officials say deputies were able to position their vehicles in a way that forced the driver's vehicle off the road and into a parking lot of a local store, at the intersection of Hummingbird and Basswood roads.
“As deputies approached the driver of the vehicle, the driver pointed a firearm in a threatening manner towards the deputies that caused the deputies to discharge their weapons,” according to the JCSO statement.
Authorities later identified the driver as 34-year-old Danny James Hall; they say Hall died at the scene.
FDLE dispatched agents to the scene and will retain control of the investigation through its conclusion.
Officials say that, per policy, the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
