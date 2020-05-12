A man’s decision to fire shots at a neighbor’s dog landed him in jail last Friday after authorities investigating the incident learned that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possession a firearm or ammunition, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a deputy with that agency responded to a residence in the Cypress area in reference to a threat-harassment complaint. “Upon arrival, the deputy learned the neighbors had been having disputes over their dogs fighting,” the release stated.
“This date the neighbor had shot at their dogs. The deputy made contact with the neighbor, John Glover, who stated he had indeed fired a gun at the neighbors dogs who were in his yard and aggressive towards a neighbor who had walked over to this residence,” the release continued. “The deputy ran Glover’s information and requested a check of his criminal history which returned Glover was a convicted felon. Post Miranda, Glover confirmed the same information as stated before and told the deputy he had the .30-30 lever action rifle inside the residence. When Glover was asked if he owned any other firearms in his possession he replied he also had a shotgun.
"Both firearms were retrieved from the residence. The shotgun did have a live shell seated within the barrel. Based on the evidence and statements made by Glover he was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges.”
Glover, 39, is charged in the case with being a convicted felon in possession of firearm (two counts), and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
