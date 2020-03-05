The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announces that on March 3 Circuit Judge Ana Maria Garcia sentenced Donald Mark Grantham to 15 years in prison after a jury convicted him at trial on Jan. 23 of being a felon possessing firearms.
Grantham was also designated a habitual felony offender.
Authorities say evidence was presented at trial to prove that on Jan. 20, 2018, Grantham was a passenger in a pickup truck and had a .44 caliber rifle resting against his thigh concealed under a flannel shirt. When an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asked the occupants of the vehicle if there were any weapons in the truck, officials say, Grantham removed the flannel shirt and picked up the rifle, stating he got it from a deceased family member.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Barbara Beasley and Lynelle Dowe.
