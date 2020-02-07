A former Apalachee Correctional Institution (ACI) correctional officer is facing charges, according to the Florida Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.
Accused of using a state-owned computer and personal electronic device to communicate with an inmate, while she was employed at the prison, former correctional officer Kristie Dalton Williams has been charged with introduction of contraband (communications) into the state prison for men, officials say.
Williams is charged with introducing “electronically transmitted written and/or recorded communications and images to an inmate,” through unauthorized channels, according to the complaint filed against her by the state.
Now listed in the complaint as a resident of Altha, Williams lived in Grand Ridge previously and worked at ACI, in Sneads, during some of the alleged incidents cited in the complaint.
Officials say they identified the inmate Williams allegedly communicated with and that he admitted he was involved with Williams for approximately five months and obtained a contraband cell phone in order to communicate with her. The inmate denied having sexual relations with Williams, although authorities do allege that the communications reviewed between the two during a certain period of time suggested an “amorous relationship, plans for the future, and meetings with (some of the inmate’s relatives).”
Officials say Williams resigned her post on being confronted about the matter and refused to submit to an interview when a request was made by authorities several months later.
