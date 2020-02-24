A former Lowe’s employee has been arrested on a charge of grand theft, accused of participating in the theft of lumber from the store on multiple occasions.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the Marianna Lowe’s on Feb. 20 regarding an employee theft. An agency deputy made contact with the suspect and store personnel. It was learned that the store’s loss prevention specialist alerted management of the suspected theft.
Through the investigation, officials concluded that employee Lamar Christopher Williams, had loaded lumber onto a specific vehicle multiple times over the course of a few months. The lumber taken was estimated to be valued at approximately $6,000, officials said.
Williams, 32, a resident of Quincy, was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. Additional charges in this case are possible, authorities said.
