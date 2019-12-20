A woman who once worked under contract at the state’s privately-run Graceville Work Camp has been arrested on multiple charges, accused of working with a gang-affiliated prisoner and gang members on the outside to help get contraband into the facility over the course of six months in 2018.
According to the affidavit for her arrest, Kayla J. “Kream” Bryars, 27, is charged with 32 counts of introduction of contraband (communications devices), 32 counts of the unlawful use of a two-way communication device, 20 counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband (drugs), two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband (clothing), two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband (weapon), and one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband (cellular telephone), one count of attempted introduction of contraband (drug), one count of conspiracy to deliver drugs, and 20 counts of interference with an inmate, according to the affidavit-complaint associated with her arrest.
Authorities say the alleged events took place in the first six months of 2018. She is accused of periodically buying and preparing packets of items like cigarettes, a lighter, cell phones, high-quality marijuana, synthetic drugs, a wristwatch, and razor blades, and placing the items where they could be picked up by work crews from the prison. In some instances, officials say Bryars allegedly allowed some drugs to be delivered to her home and then packaged them for delivery to work sites where they could be retrieved by prisoners.
Bryars is also accused of sending an inmate images of herself, including one in red lingerie, another in sports attire, one involving partial nudity, one showing her after she’d had her hair and make-up done for a wedding, and one of her with the wedding party. There were also multiple images and texts associated with the packaged materials that she’d reportedly delivered, officials allege.
Officials say she was regularly communicating with an inmate that had alleged ties to a gang known by the “Billy bad (expletive) bloods” and that there are photographs in which some gang members pictured were allegedly among those she was sometimes working with on the outside, in connection to the contraband. In one communication, the inmate with which she was allegedly texting had referred to the contraband operation as “blood business.”
On some occasions, officials allege, she purchased the items, prepared them and placed at inmate work sites outside the prison. In a January 2018 instance, officials say, a receipt for the purchase of contraband electrical tape and a lighter was found in a bag with those items and that Bryars was identified as the buyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.