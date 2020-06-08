The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 44-year-old Gainesville resident Larry Lashon McDaniel on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a person under 16 and interference with custody.
The agency issued the following press release about the arrest and charges:
“On the evening of May 6, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a 13-year-old female that had been removed from the custody of her guardians against their will. Information gathered lead investigators to believe that the 44-year-old male had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the 13-year-old female and was en route to the Gainesville area with her,” the release states.
“At 10 p.m. the lead investigator on the case from Bay County contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report that the suspect’s phone had been tracked an area just south of I-10 on Hwy 71 South. Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and quickly located the suspect’s vehicle and subsequently which motel room he and the female were staying in,” the release continued. “ The suspect, Larry Lashon McDaniel, was taken into custody and the female was removed to a place of safety. In a CPT interview the victim disclosed that she and the suspect had been sexually active for quite some time including in the motel room in Jackson County on June 5th. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is also moving forward with their investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has charged McDaniel with Interference with Custody and Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Person Under 16 Years of Age. Sheriff Lou Roberts would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force for their cooperative efforts in bringing this fugitive to justice and the child to safety,” the release concluded.
