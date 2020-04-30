The Marianna Police Department reports the Tuesday night arrest of 59-year-old Georgia man Bruce Sterlye Lloyd on a charge of fleeing and attempting to elude.
Officials say the man, from Barwick, was driving at a snail’s pace when a law enforcement officer first got behind him in traffic around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, creeping along at 2 mph, according to an MPD press release.
The black Honda was moving south on State Road 73 North initially, but then turned onto Lafayette Street and struck a curb. It came to a stop in the roadway, officials say, and officers turned on their patrol lights in order to initiate a traffic stop encounter.
As officers attempted to make contact with the driver, however, Lloyd pulled away. At that time, a vehicle pursuit ensued. Lloyd reportedly continued east on Lafayette Street and then turned onto Milton Avenue. After making several abrupt turns on several streets, official, the vehicle was stopped on Eva Mae Street. A passenger got out and ran away at that point, officials report.
Lloyd was arrested without further incident and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charge listed above.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information, including the identity of the passenger or that individual’s whereabouts, is urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.
