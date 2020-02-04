Graceville man Jaquarious Jackson, 21, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery, accused by the alleged victim of beating her while they were riding in a vehicle.
The woman, who identified Jackson as the father of her unborn child, had injuries “consistent with her recollection of the event,” officials said in a press release about Jackson’s arrest.
Authorities report that the physical altercation allegedly took place on Panhandle Road on Jan. 31.
According to the release, Jackson had left the area of the incident on foot, and was located by deputies nearby, as he was trying to get into a vehicle with someone. He was detained for questioning and refused to cooperate during the investigation, officials said. He was ultimately arrested in the case on the above charge, authorities noting in stating the charge that “offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.