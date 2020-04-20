The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 21-year-old Grand Ridge resident Christopher Dalton Leon Martin, on a charge of domestic battery.
In a press release, the agency said deputies were called to a residence in the Grand Ridge area on April 16 because of a complaint alleging threats and harassment were occurring.
Martin was present at the scene when officers arrived, and it was determined that Martin had been involved in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend and that the argument escalated to the point where he allegedly struck her several times.
Based on that finding, Martin was charged with the above offense.
