Grand Ridge resident Jamar Ram’on White was charged this week with battery on pregnant victim and domestic battery by strangulation, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from that agency were called to a residence in the Grand Ridge area on May 4 regarding a physical disturbance which had already reportedly occurred.
Deputies learned the victim had allegedly been choked and threatened, with a firearm, multiple times during the course of the incident by her boyfriend, Jamar White.
“The victim had injuries consistent with her account of the incident and is currently pregnant with her boyfriend’s child,” the release stated. “White stated, post Miranda, he had pushed her out of his way while attempting to leave and denied any other allegations made against him. Based upon the physical injuries being consistent with the victim’s statement White was taken into custody and lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
