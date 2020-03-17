Grand Ridge resident Cassie N. Brooks, 19, was arrested on a charge of battery on Saturday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with that agency were called to the Econo Lodge in the early morning hours, about a physical disturbance. Officials report that the alleged victim said her girlfriend had struck her multiple times over the past several days as well as the morning that she contacted law enforcement.
Authorities report that the woman had several dark bruises from prior incidents where she reported having been hit multiple times during the incident. She also had multiple bruises which did appear to be recent in nature about her face and neck, officials said, along with a fresh bite mark on her bicep area. The girlfriend was identified as Brooks, who was in the hotel room when deputies arrived.
They made contact with Brooks at the hotel room in an attempt to get her side of the incident, officials say, but she reportedly refused to speak with deputies about it. Brooks was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.