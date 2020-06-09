The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 32-year-old Kayla Leanne Neal on multiple alleged offenses this week.
According to a press release issued by the agency, she is charged with: Sale of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine (Arrest Warrant); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts); Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Public Nuisance- Operating or Maintaining a Drug House; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The agency issued a press release about the case.
“On Monday, June 8, 2020 the Jackson County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics by executing a search warrant at a residence in the Sand Ridge Church Road community of Grand Ridge,” the release states.
“Kayla Leanne Neel was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant and the residence was searched pursuant to a search warrant obtained by Investigators. As a result of the search warrant trafficking quantities of methamphetamine were recovered along with digital scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia consistent with the distribution and use of illegal narcotics,” the release continued.
“Additionally, Neel was previously known by Investigators to be a convicted felon. Firearms and ammunition were also located inside of the residence. The search warrant came as a result of numerous citizen complaints.”
