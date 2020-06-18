The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Greenwood resident Jason Kyle Perry, 32, on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation this week.
According to a press release from the agency, officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a physical disturbance on Flat Road near Greenwood around 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, with Perry named as the person that had allegedly attacked the victim.
“The victim reported that she and Perry became involved in an argument which escalated to Perry grabbing her by the throat and pushed her onto the bed,” the release stated.
“Perry reportedly slapped and hit the victim. While holding her by the throat, the victim stated, ... Perry did cut off her oxygen supply to the point where she almost passed out. The assault continued until the victim’s mother knocked on the door and stated that she was calling the police. At that point Perry produced a handgun from his pocket, but did not directly threaten the female with it,” the release continued. Perry had left the scene by the time officers arrived, authorities say, and a search for him ensued.
Perry was arrested after he was seen crossing Flat Road approximately a quarter-mile from the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.
“Perry did make self-incriminating statements regarding choking the victim,” the release states. “He was charged with Felony Domestic Battery by Strangulation and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.