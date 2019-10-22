The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess reported in a press release that a Calhoun County jury convicted James Michael Hathaway of second-degree murder and other charges in the violent death of a 79-year-old male victim.
The verdict came Friday, Oct. 18. Hathaway was also charged with, and convicted of, burglary with assault or battery, kidnapping and robbery in the case. Authorities say that, sometime between Dec.30-31, 2018 the victim was assaulted in his home, bound with zip-ties, electrical cords and metal binding, beaten severely and left for dead. Some of his property was stolen as well. The victim was discovered on Dec. 31, 2018 by a family member and he was air-lifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the attack.
Assistant State Attorney William Wright called 19 witnesses to testify to the jury regarding the chain of events and the presented evidence of those crimes in asserting that James Michael Hathaway committed or assisted in committing those crimes, officials reported in the release.
The case was investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff s Office with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Judge Shonna Young Gay scheduled a sentencing date for Nov. 20, 2019. Hathaway faces up to life in prison based on his conviction.
