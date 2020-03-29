The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Honda ATV that was stolen from a South Weeks Street residence in Bonifay on March 21.
The ATV is described as a 1980's model three-wheeled Honda 125, “Big Red."
Anyone who has any information regarding the theft of this ATV is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681 (Option 1).
