The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Honda ATV that was stolen from a South Weeks Street residence in Bonifay on March 21.

The ATV is described as a 1980's model three-wheeled Honda 125, “Big Red."

Anyone who has any information regarding the theft of this ATV is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681 (Option 1).

