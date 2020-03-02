A traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 25, led to the arrest of a Slocomb, Alabama, woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. A subsequent charge was also leveled.
A deputy with HCSO conducted the stop around 8:30 p.m. that evening, in the area of Highway 173 and McCarnley Road, and made contact with the driver, 64-year-old Brenda Jean Gammons. HCSO’s press release did not state the reason for the stop.
During the course of the interaction, officials say, Gammons was discovered to be in possession of a plastic bag containing nearly 14 grams of a substance, which she identified as methamphetamine.
She was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where, when asked if she was in possession of any additional illegal items, she ultimately produced a second bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe, officials report.
Gammons was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
