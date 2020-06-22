The Sunday death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna was reported in a press release Monday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons within the U.S. Department of Justice.
Authorities say Hector Luis Vazquez Alvalle, 43, was found unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. that day and that attempts to save his life were immediately undertaken but unsuccessful. He had only been at the prison in Marianna since last Thursday.
He was subsequently pronounced dead by EMS personnel that had responded and continued life-saving attempts.
“Currently there are no indications that this death was related to COVID-19,” officials said in the release.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger,” the release continued.
Alvalle was sentenced in the Middle District of Florida to a 90-month sentence “for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixed Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Aiding and Abetting with Others to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixed Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance,” the release stated. He had only been in custody at FCI Marianna since June 18, officials said.
FCI Marianna is a medium-security facility that currently houses 89 male offenders.
