Authorities say the three Apalachee Correctional Institution officers have been treated and released after being stabbed by an inmate in the east unit of the prison on Sunday morning, July 14.
The alleged stabber, inmate Tyrece Fleming, 41, has been moved to another facility and faces disciplinary action, including the additional charges of attempted premeditated murder of a correctional officer (three counts), and possession of contraband (homemade knife) in a state institution.
Fleming was briefly booked into the Jackson County jail in order to make his first court appearance on those charges this week.
DOC Communications Director Michelle Glady said Fleming inflicted serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the officers with an improvised weapon that morning.
Additional security staff responded and Fleming was subdued.
The officers were initially examined and treated by medical staff in-house at ACI and transported to an area hospital for additional treatment of their injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.
The Department's Office of Inspector General is conducting an investigation and the Office of Institutions is reviewing the incident to determine necessary action.
