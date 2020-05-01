Homosassa resident Devonta Christopher Timo Ross, 27, was charged locally with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and driving with no valid license this week after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. More charges are expected to be filed by other agencies, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2:51 a.m. Thursday, authorities say, a deputy with the agency saw a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 90 in Cottondale with no visible tag light and tried to pull its driver over. But the driver accelerated, instead, reaching speeds of 120 mph in the chase that ensued.
“At about the same time, dispatch advised the deputy that the vehicle was stolen out of Caryville and the suspect had been involved in a carjacking in Jacksonville,” the release stated.
“The pursuit continued into Washington County and eventually Chipley where the suspect drove throughout various residential and business districts in an attempt to evade law enforcement.
"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department joined in the pursuit as it exited Chipley westbound. The pursuit continued into Bonifay and farther westbound into Caryville, where a deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips, flattening the suspect’s tires. He continued on until he reached the Choctawhatchee River, where he threw a backpack over the bridge railing.
"The suspect, Devonta Christopher Timo Ross, was taken into custody and lodged in the Washington County Jail. The bag was retrieved and it was found to contain a loaded pistol. Just prior to the pursuit the Marianna Police Department responded to an attempted burglary at Big Star Liquors where the suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to bust the front door glass out with a Reese hitch.
"Officers compared video footage and photos of the suspect and the stolen vehicle and were able to determine that he was the person responsible for the attempted burglary. He was charged by Jackson County authorities with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and No Valid Driver’s License. He will be charged by each county that he traveled through and will be extradited back to Jackson County at a later date to face charges.”
