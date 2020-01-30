Officials with the Jackson County School District announced this week the discovery of graffiti that warranted investigation.
According to a statement from Superintendent Larry Moore, Marianna High School administrators Thursday found “writing on a wall that said, ‘I am going to bomb the school tomorrow,’” but the time it was written could not be determined.
Moore said school officials investigated, do not consider the threat credible, but continue to look for the source. He asks anyone with information about it to notify school officials or law enforcement.
“I ask parents to caution their children about the serious nature of this type of activity and any type of threat against the school, staff, or fellow students,” Moore said in the statement. “We will continue to be vigilant in providing a safe environment for our students and staff.”
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the District’s tip line, 850-482-1217, or through the FortifyFL app, a link to which can be found at jcsb.org.
