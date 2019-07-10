The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that its 911 system switched from its old location to its new location on Tuesday around 9 a.m., with no disruption of service expected in the switch-over. However, if anyone does experience a problem, they should call the dispatch number at 482-9648.
The change signals the final steps in a phased relocation of the JCSO operations from its location on U.S. 90 in Marianna to the new location at 4111 South Street, Suite 301, in the Endeavor property. All administrative operations will be carried out from the new headquarters starting today, Wednesday, in a building that formerly served as a juvenile justice center and which is situated near the old Dozier School for Boys facilities on the grounds of what is now known as Endeavor.
All telephone numbers will remain the same. Dispatch number is 482-9648; Investigations number is 482-9664.
