Three juveniles and two young adults were charged with grand theft auto as an investigation of the incident leading to their arrests continues, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials named Marianna residents Lamarious Powell and Delontrey Dixon, both 19, as two of the five charged, but declined to name the juveniles.
Authorities say that on Saturday, Jan. 18, around 10 a.m., the JCSO received a call from a citizen reported seeing his father-in-law’s stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. He was watching it as he awaited the arrival of law enforcement officers, and reported that he saw five males leave the store and begin walking toward the car. He said they changed direction when they saw him, however, and walked behind the nearby Pilot Travel Center.
Two of them reportedly circled back and attempted to approach the vehicle, one of them deactivating its security system with the key fob. The witness challenged the two, telling them that they were not going to take the car, officials report.
At about the same time, marked units from JCSO arrived and the two fled on foot. All five subjects were located and apprehended at various local businesses in the area, thanks to accurate clothing and personal descriptions provided by the witness, officials report.
All five were identified by the witness as they were returned to the scene of the crime. Walmart security footage showed all five subjects exiting the vehicle as they arrived at the store, authorities say.
Deputies recovered an AR-15 firearm inside the vehicle as well as several items in the nearby shrubbery that they believe were stolen from the store.
The origin of the AR-15 and the other items recovered, and whether or not they are stolen, is still under investigation.
