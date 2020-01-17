JCSO: 5 arrested in search

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of several people Thursday in conjunction with the newly-formed North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
Those entities executed a search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 16, at a residence in a Jackson County community referred to as “Meadowview” in a press release from JCSO about the incident.
During the execution of the search warrant, officials say, some methamphetamine, assorted methamphetamine paraphernalia, and suspected synthetic marijuana, also known as K2 or Spice, was located and seized.
Two women, Brandy Coulliette, 32, and 72-year-old Mary Dykes, were taken into custody in reference to existing arrest warrants for drug related charges, officials say.
Coulliette, 32, of Marianna, is charged with two counts of the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dykes, also of Marianna, is charged with the operating or maintain a drug house.
Three additional suspects, MaKayla Monday, Nickalist Lang, and Stevi Smith, were also taken into custody on drug-related charges.
Monday, 22, of Marianna, is charged with possession of marijuana-not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lang, 45, of Marianna, is charged with possession of a controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith, 31, of Marianna, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities say the search warrant came as a result of multiple citizen complaints and larger scale drug investigation. Additional arrests are forthcoming as the investigation continues, according to the press release.
The release also contained information regarding the new task force.
“The North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) is a task force charged with conducting drug enforcement work in 10 counties geographically situated in the Big Bend / Central Panhandle area of North Florida,” the release states. “The NSMDTF quietly began operations on May 1, 2019, and is currently comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from 13 agencies in ten counties stretching from Gulf County in the west to Lafayette County in the east. The Sheriffs of ten counties in that region have cross-deputized personnel from those ten counties to conduct drug investigations together as a task force throughout the region. An alphabetical listing of the agencies participating in the NSMDTF to date are the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (SO); the Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A); the Gadsden County SO; the Chattahoochee Police Department; the Gulf County SO; the Jackson County SO; the Jefferson County SO; the Lafayette County SO; Leon County SO; the Liberty County SO; the Taylor County SO; and the Wakulla County SO.”
