On Monday, Feb. 10, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Cottondale Police Department and the Sneads Police Department, executed a search warrant in the Kynesville community of Jackson County.
JCSO says the search warrant was prompted by numerous citizen complaints and a long-term drug investigation.
In a press release, JCSO reported that the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kynesville Road, near the Sunny Oaks Trailer Park. During the search, investigators say they located nearly a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine, along with some Xanax, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana (K2), all individually packaged for sales.
Drug paraphernalia, cash and a gun were also seized as a result of the search, officials report.
Authorities say that the primary target of the investigation, Tony Mitchell Routt, has been suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and other illicit narcotics in and out of the Bay County area into the Jackson County community for an extended period of time.
Information was shared between Bay and Jackson counties in a collaborative effort to investigate the case. Four additional subjects were arrested during the execution of the search warrant.
Individuals arrested in the case, so far, are:
-Richard Earl Jarrett, 62, of Maryland, charged with possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tony Mitchell Routt, 53, of Cottondale, charged with the sale of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - K2, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - Marijuana, possession of a controlled substance - Xanax, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation.
-Desiree Destin Jean Claghorn, 37, of Cottondale, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - Xanax, possession of not more than 20 grams marijuana, operating or maintaining a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also being held for Bay County.
-Thomas Anthony Iodice, 47, of Alford, charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
-Walter Michael Rudd, 32, of Marianna, charged with soliciting the sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance-methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said Cottondale Police Chief William Watford, Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and their officers, assisted in the investigation.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, in an attempt to dismantle what they describe as a drug trafficking organization. Additional arrests are expected.
