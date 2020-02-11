The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a passenger that gave false information as to his identity during a traffic stop last Saturday.
According to a press release from the agency, a green Ford car was pulled over that day because of an expired registration. The deputy requested identification information during the stop. Officials say a check of official records revealed that one passenger did not appear to be the same person pictured in the database and associated with the information he’d provided. Officials say he was ultimately identified as Eduardo Vincente, and that he admitted providing a false name.
Further records checks revealed that Vincente had an active warrant out of Lake County for violation of probation. The 28-year-old was arrested on a hold for Lake County and additionally charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and taken to jail to await first appearance.
