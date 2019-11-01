A Cottondale man has been arrested on a charge of trafficking in MDMA, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release, the agency advised that, on Wednesday, October 30, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Matthew Bilal.
“Bilal was found to be in possession of approximately 56 grams (2 ounces) of methamphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy) that was shipped to him internationally from Belgium,” officials stated. “Authorities in Belgium intercepted the package en route to the United States and utilized a device to detect the MDMA contained inside of the package,” the release continued. “Belgium authorities contacted United States Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations who conducted a search of the package pursuant to their border search authority,” the release continued. “The package was confirmed to contain suspected MDMA. Special Agents reached out to members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to launch an operation to capture the target of the investigation while preventing the illegal narcotics from being distributed in our community. The operation was successful and Bilal was arrested. A search warrant was obtained for the package and subsequently was found to contain suspected MDMA. The substance was field tested and did yield presumptive positive results for MDMA. Bilal was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release stated.
