Law enforcement authorities continue their search for a man who robbed the Kmee convenience store in Campbellton late Wednesday night. Officials on Thursday released surveillance video images of the suspect and an SUV believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding the case Thursday, saying the store was robbed by someone who entered the store and demanded money around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials say a 911 call was received around that time by someone who described the incident as an armed robbery.
The press release did not mention whether a weapon was confirmed present, but stated the individual was “wearing a ski mask and a dark-colored hoodie style jacket with black and white colors on the sleeves and stomach,” and that he ran from the store after the clerk complied with his demand for money, then got into a small SUV-style vehicle that was parked across the street.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing approximately 200-225 pounds.
Anyone that has information pertaining to this robbery is asked to call the JCSO at 850-482-9648 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.
