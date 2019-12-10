The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Sunday arrests of a Graceville man and a woman from Zephyrhills, both accused of drug trafficking and a related charge.
Authorities say the arrests were the result of an undercover investigation and associated drug buy, and that more arrests may be pending.
Graceville resident Jason Allen Poyner, 39, is charged with being a principle to the sale/delivery of a controlled substance (amphetamine), and trafficking in a controlled substance (amphetamine).
Zephyrhills woman Christin Anne Stackhouse, 32, is charged with the sale/delivery of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and trafficking in a controlled substance (amphetamine)
Officials said in a press release an investigation was launched Sunday into allegations regarding “ongoing sales of prescription medication suspected to be regularly sold by Christin Stackhouse and Jason Poyner near the Florida/Alabama state line.”
The release goes on to say that, “in the morning hours, an Investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division posed as a perspective buyer, where he did arrange the narcotics transaction. The undercover narcotics agent met with Stackhouse and Poyner in the Campbellton area where Stackhouse, after transporting the narcotics across the state line from Alabama into Florida, with Poyner’s assistance, did sell a quantity of narcotics to the agent. Surveillance teams with the Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Uniformed Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on the target vehicle at the conclusion of the transaction. Stackhouse and Poyner were taken into custody without incident and the money utilized to purchase the narcotics was retrieved from Stackhouse’s possession. An additional quantity of U.S. currency was seized as well as other evidence suggesting the sales of multiple other types of narcotics,” the release stated. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming, officials report.
