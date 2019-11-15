The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that some local citizens have been receiving calls from people representing themselves as members of Innovative Charities, a local charity, asking for donations.

This is a scam, officials warn. Innovative Charities does not solicit for donations by phone. If anyone calls you asking for donations please do not give any personal information and don’t agree to donate.

If you would like to donate items to Innovative Charities, contact them at 850-573-5526.

