A person identifying himself as a member of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been contacting individuals by phone advising them that the sheriff’s office will be coming to their home to arrest them for failure to comply with certain legal obligations if the person does not purchase a pre-paid card and provide them with the information in order for the caller to access the monetary funds.
Sheriff Lou Roberts stressed in a press release that at no time will the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency contact anyone by phone to demand or request money in exchange for not being arrested.
Roberts also encourages everyone to remain vigilant regarding their personal information. Never give out sensitive personal data over an email or by phone.
If you feel pressured to do so, get a call back number from the person on the other end of the line and advise them that you will call them back. Then contact your Sheriff’s Office and report the incident.
You may report incidents such as this by calling the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850 482-9648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.