Joint investigation results in multiple arrests

A joint investigation of the Marianna Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office resulted in multiple arrests Monday, according to a press release from the JCSO.
The release stated that:
“On Monday, April 6, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were assisting members of the Marianna Police Department with a joint investigation into the recent series of shooting incidents in the Marianna area.
The investigation also included the distribution of illicit narcotics suspected to be regularly sold and distributed by Anthony Curri Theodore Edwards, aka Pharoah.
On the aforementioned date, Edwards along with Eric Nelson Jordan were observed purchasing a firearm (SKS assault style rifle) and ammunition at the Outpost Gun store located on Penn Ave. The investigation subsequently revealed that Jordan purchased a firearm for Edwards with the use of Edwards’ money after Edwards attempted to obtain the firearm by filling out a fraudulent ATF form 4473 (application for purchase of a firearm) due to his convicted felon status preventing him from legally purchasing a firearm. Edwards did however purchase a quantity of 7.62X39 ammunition, a quantity of .223 ammunition, and a quantity of .40 Cal ammunition.
Edwards and Jordan were followed to the Big/Little store where Investigators decided to take enforcement action. Jordan was observed exiting the vehicle and entering the store while Edwards remained in the driver’s seat. Investigators attempted to pin Edwards’ 2019 Dodge Ram rental truck at the gas pumps, however, Edwards was able to maneuver his vehicle around a Deputy Sheriff’s marked patrol unit and enter into the intersection of Hwy 90 and Penn Ave with willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public as he recklessly entered intersection jumping curves and rapidly accelerating North on Bumpnose Rd in an attempt to evade Law Enforcement. Edwards then led Deputies on a 6.6-mile 7-minute pursuit at speeds in excess of over 100 MPH. The pursuit ended in a wooded area off of Baker Creek Rd. where Edwards was taken into custody without further incident. During a vehicle inventory, Investigators located 2 military style ballistic vests, a ski mask, the ammunition purchase by Edwards, and a large quantity of US Currency that is suspected to be the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics.
A subsequent attempt to locate Jordan at his known residence was conducted in the Cypress area. While attempting to locate Jordan, Michael Garner, Mary Dykes, Bryn Spivey, CheyaneLeggio, and Temperance Thomas were all located at a suspected location where Jordan traveled. The subjects were not cooperative in the attempt to locate Jordan, and it was determined that neither of them lived there, owned or leased the residence, nor did they know who did. In an attempt to locate Jordan, Investigators entered the residence and did observe, in plain view, next to the toilet a bag of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Further inspection of the area revealed a quantity of Synthetic Marijuana, Marijuana, and additional quantities of Methamphetamine. Also located was a bag containing a quantity of Ecstasy or MDMA tablets.
One handgun and an additional quantity of Methamphetamine were found inside of an additional residence during the search for Jordan. Later in the evening, Jordan surrendered himself to Officers with the Marianna Police Department.The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.”
Arrested:
-Anthony Curri Theodore Edwards, 25, Marianna: Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (3counts); Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement; Resisting an Officer w/o Violence; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine
-Eric Nelson Jordan Jr., Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine
-Michael Christopher Garner, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (K2); Possession of Marijuana Over 20 grams
-Cheyane Nicole Leggio: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (K2); Possession of Marijuana Over 20 grams
-Bryn Martin Spivey: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (K2) Possession of Marijuana Over 20 grams
-Temperance Adeline Thomas: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (K2) Possession of Marijuana Over 20 grams
-Mary Broxton Dykes: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (K2); Possession of Marijuana Over 20 grams
