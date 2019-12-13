The Office of the State Attorney Glenn Hess announced in a press release this week that, on Dec. 9, Circuit Judge James J. Goodman sentenced Rodney Moultry to life imprisonment after declaring him to be a “Prison Releasee Reoffender.”
A Jackson County jury had previously convicted Moultry of robbery with a firearm and tampering with a victim.
Officials say evidence was presented at trial that Moultry went to the home of a disabled family member on Dec. 28, 2018, and demanded money and a television while pointing a firearm at the victim. “Moultry also shoved the victim to the ground and took the victim’s telephone to prevent him from immediately calling law enforcement,” the release stated.
This case was investigated by the Marianna Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Shalla Phelps Jefcoat prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Florida.
