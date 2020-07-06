The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the June 30 arrest of Cottondale-area resident Crystal Lynn Enfinger, 33, on various charges.
Officials said in a press release that agency deputies went to a residence on Holley Timber Road regarding an active warrant for Enfinger’s arrest charging her with violation of state probation in relation to possession of methamphetamine.
After an exhaustive search of the premises, officials say, Enfinger was found hiding in a crawl space underneath the central HVAC air handler. When she exited the hiding spot she reportedly had a purse in her hand, which she claimed ownership of, authorities report.
Deputies found a syringe in the purse that contained a liquid substance, according to the release. It was field tested and allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine. Other paraphernalia was also located inside the purse, officials said.
In addition to the warrant charge, Enfinger was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
