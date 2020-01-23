The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Malone resident Daniel Mosley, 44, on three charges: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In an agency press release, authorities say the firearms charge was leveled after Mosley’s criminal history was discovered.
His arrest came after 9:37 p.m. traffic stop on Jan. 21. Officers pulled over a silver car that didn’t have registration plate and working tail lights, and identified Mosley as the driver. During the stop, officials say, “officers observed a small plastic baggie containing powdery residue,” and in the subsequent search found a firearm under the driver’s seat as well as a bag with powdery residue and a rolled $5 bill that contained white power that was field tested “and gave a favorable response for cocaine,” officials stated.
