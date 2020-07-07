The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 26-year-old De’Marius Javese Marquan Leslie on charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, battery (domestic violence), and battery of a person 65 years of age or older.

In a press release, the agency reported that, on July 5, officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Woodberry Road and talked to a person who claimed that Leslie went into the home and made threats with a firearm.

Officials also allege that Leslie pushed down an elderly individual and reportedly waved the firearm around in a room where children were present.

Leslie was found traveling in a vehicle on Jefferson Street after the alleged incident and was taken into custody without incident when police pulled the vehicle over.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments